Unemployment rates rise in 20 of 55 West Virginia counties

Unemployment rates rose in 20 of West Virginia's 55 counties in December.
WorkForce West Virginia says the unemployment rate fell in 31 counties and was unchanged in four others.
Jefferson County's 2.6 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley County at 3.1 percent and Monongalia County at 3.2 percent.
Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 12.4 percent. McDowell was next at 10.1 percent and Mingo was at 9.8 percent.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.9 percent in December.

