Monroe Pipeline opponents secure support from National Wilderness Society

It's a sore subject for people in Monroe County, The Mountain Valley Pipeline has been a contentious issue for people on both sides of the debate, and for residents Shirley Hall, the pipeline does more harm than good, especially when it comes to the quality of their water.



"We are fearful not just for ourselves but for others because most of the people that live in Monroe county their waters come from peters mountain " Hall said.



A day after President Trump advanced construction on two major pipeline projects, people in Monroe County gathered to discuss the possible impact the pipeline could have on their community. They heard from Representatives at the National Wilderness Society, who recently came out against the project, argue that Mountain Valley Pipeline officials failed to fully explore how the project will affect the environment. Hugh Irwin is a conservation planner for the society. He said the pipeline would pose significant harm to the forests in Monroe along with the Appalachian Trails. He added that proponents for the pipeline failed to accurately describe the impacts of the pipeline.

"The peters mountain area and the Brushfork area that really wasn't adequately documented in the daft DEIS and we're also concerned with impacts to Appalachian trail," he said.



People living in the county like Stephen Millers and the Appalachian Trails remain hopeful that they can keep the proposed pipeline from becoming a reality especially with the new added backing of the Wilderness society and Appalachian Trail Conservatory.



"That's very encouraging the ATC is actually a federal organization and they have some real input and pull in a project like this and the wilderness society is national and they have a vast supply of resources as well," Miller said.