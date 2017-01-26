Concert to benefit the Women's Resource Center

Local musicians are coming together Friday night, Jan. 27, 2017 to raise money for a noble cause, the Women's Resource Center.

Jason Lockart of Kid in the Background Multimedia and our own Joe Putrelo are hosting Beckley Unplugged to raise money for their Hunks in Heels campaigns. The two will be playing sets of original music with other popular musicians in the area like Matt Mullins. All proceeds from the 5 dollar cover charge will benefit the Women's Resource Center and Hunks in Heels.

"Obviously it being a fundraiser for a such a great cause, it's a great thing to get behind. But on top of that, there are a lot of musicians and a lot of talent who have never performed at the same place at the same time," Lockart said. "So it's going to be a pretty exciting night of people jamming together, and just sort of a good time for musicians."

Anyone who attends Beckley Unplugged must be 21 or older. The show will be at Melody's in the Beckley Underground at 8 p.m Friday night, January 27, 2017.

