Hinton native named American University president

Hinton, West Virginia native and former Secretary of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Sylvia Burwell, was named President of American University on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

As president, Burwell will the first woman to hold the highest leadership position at AU.

“My family and I are honored and excited to become a part of this vibrant AU community,” Burwell said. “American University’s distinctive mix of academic strengths, its influential scholars, engaged students, successful alumni and extraordinary location are great assets.”

Prior to her hiring, Burwell served as the Secretary of HHS from 2014 to the end of former President Barack Obama's second term. Burwell will assume her presidential responsibility at American University beginning on June 1, 2017.