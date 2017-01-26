National Guard Medics Prepare for Extreme Situations in Memorial Tunnel Training

Do or die situations and a race against time to save lives.

Medics with the Army National Guard face these challenges and more on a routine basis. That's why they must take a rigorous training course to sharpen their abilities to help patients.

Nearly 40 of the medics went through it on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Center For National Readiness Memorial Tunnel.

"We have many different scenarios," Sgt. Curtis Peaytt, combat medic, said. "Some of them were related to combat, some of them were related to Afghanistan and potentially Iraq. Other ones were related to our EMT license on the civilian side."

The exercises ranged from treating severe injuries for people on a subway, saving a captured solider inside an Afghanistan cave, and rushing victims of a bomb attack to safety.

Even though the medics are just training, the set up of the Memorial Tunnel doesn't make it feel that way.

"It's very realistic," Peaytt said. "So you get all of the same emotions and adrenaline that you get pumping in a real life like scenario."

The course was led by Col. John Snedegar, West Virginia National Guard Medical Training Officer. He said the medics take it once every two years to renew their certifications.

"This is very important because they've got to maintain that licensure," Snedegar said. "And if the Army requires that you have it, then we have to provide that training, and the training we provide is as realistic as possible."

There are a total of 115 medics with the National Guard in the Mountain State.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.

