Man arrested in stolen lawnmower investigation

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
An attempt to steal yard maintenance equipment in Raleigh County leads deputies to an arrest in a larger investigation. Deputies were called to a home on Bluestone Road on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.  The homeowner caught a man trying to steal items, including a lawnmower.  The suspect left after he was confronted.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they tracked the suspect with a K-9 unit.  Deputies discovered several other lawnmowers in the area had been stolen while tracking the man.  They were able to find the suspect and recover several of the lawnmowers.  

Keith Edward Foley, 32, of Lanark, WV was arrested in the case. Foley is charged with Grand Larceny.  He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

