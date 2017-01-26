Annual Greenbrier Valley Polar Bear Plunge Slated for March

Registration for the annual Greenbrier Valley Polar Bear Plunge is now open. Participants must be willing to take an icy dip in the Greenbrier River on March 11th. They also must raise at least 25 dollars.

The chilly plunge is a fundraiser for the Child and Youth Advocacy Center. Organizers say 100% of the money from the event goes to the local non-profit.



After the floods damaged their usual plunge spot, the event is using a new location this year. "It was better to use an alternative location this year. We hope to be back at Blue Bend next year, but Ronceverte Island Park seemed like a great option and we're so thankful to the City of Ronceverte for letting us come in and do the plunge their this year," adds Executive Director Katherine Thompson.



If you are brave enough to take that plunge you can register by picking up a packet at the CYAC in Lewisburg, Little Black Box in Lewisburg, or by going to their Facebook page, Facebook.com/GreenbrierPolarBear