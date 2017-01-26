One Community Hero Works to Recover from a Serious Illness

One Raleigh County fire chief, who put his life on the line every day is now battling the fight of his life.

"July 22nd, I've been fighting something ever since then," said the Sophia Fire Department's Fire Chief, Jeffrey Pittman.

Fire Chief Jeffery Pittman has been battling sickness after sickness for months. "My kidneys had failed, I had respiratory failure, liver failure, my kidneys are on the mend," said Pittman.

After 30 years of service with the Sophia Fire Department, Pittman was forced out of his job. "During all of that I about lost my mind," said Pittman.

Through the pain and the suffering Pittman said that wasn't even the hardest part. The hardest part was not being at the Sophia Fire Department doing the job he loves.

Even through critical surgeries Pittman hasn't completely separated himself from the fire department. "I'm trying to train some guys to take over and consult and help them understand politics," said Pittman.

The community hero said his service is something he never wants to see come to an end as he approaches his 20th year as the fire chief. Pittman works to keep his head high as he waits for a new liver. "You can lay down and die and just give up, that's not me though, I'll fight it until the end," said Pittman.

Pittman is now facing several thousand dollars worth in medical bills but the community has stepped up to help him. The are planning fundraisers at local restaurants and if you would like to contribute you can contact, cillad47@hotmail.com.