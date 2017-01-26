Marshall to open 2017 football season against Miami

A West Virginia high school football coach who led his team to three state championships has resigned after being charged in a solicitation case.
A West Virginia high school football coach who led his team to three state championships has resigned after being charged in a solicitation case.
A former Marshall University football player has pleaded guilty to two battery charges in an attack on two men he saw kissing.
A former Marshall University football player has pleaded guilty to two battery charges in an attack on two men he saw kissing.
High schools across the region began their fall football practices Monday, July 31st. These next few weeks are all about getting used to the heat and humidity Shady Spring High Head Coach, Vince Culicerto, was excited to be back on the field, but made sure his players stayed safe and hydrated during the hot temperatures. "There are certain times where temperatures get so hot that they're suppose to practice without their helmets and we keep our eye ...
High schools across the region began their fall football practices Monday, July 31st. These next few weeks are all about getting used to the heat and humidity Shady Spring High Head Coach, Vince Culicerto, was excited to be back on the field, but made sure his players stayed safe and hydrated during the hot temperatures. "There are certain times where temperatures get so hot that they're suppose to practice without their helmets and we keep our eye ...
Coming in to Monday morning, everyone was chasing the leader, Landon Perry. He had a 3-shot Lead over his playing partners Chris Daniels and Jackson Hill to begin the final round. The course had many of the golfers shaking their heads, but Perry was able to stay cool under pressure, and win the Tournament with a final round 72.
Coming in to Monday morning, everyone was chasing the leader, Landon Perry. He had a 3-shot Lead over his playing partners Chris Daniels and Jackson Hill to begin the final round. The course had many of the golfers shaking their heads, but Perry was able to stay cool under pressure, and win the Tournament with a final round 72.
Last season the Houston Texans defense was known for dominating the trenches and getting after opposing quarterbacks. For the coaching staff, a practice in full pads says a lot about the team and what they can expect this season.
Last season the Houston Texans defense was known for dominating the trenches and getting after opposing quarterbacks. For the coaching staff, a practice in full pads says a lot about the team and what they can expect this season.
It's the first time many of these players have even seen the state of West Virginia and it's obviously a much different venue than their usual location in Houston. Head Coach Bill O'Brien says that he hopes the destination camp will bring his players together and they'll have an opportunity to grow as a team.
It's the first time many of these players have even seen the state of West Virginia and it's obviously a much different venue than their usual location in Houston. Head Coach Bill O'Brien says that he hopes the destination camp will bring his players together and they'll have an opportunity to grow as a team.
The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.
The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.
The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.
The West Virginia Miners baseball team will be hosting the 2017 Prospect League Eastern Division Baseball Showcase on Monday, July 17, 2017 from noon-4:00 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley, WV. This is a chance for players to showcase their skills in front of both college baseball coaches and professional scouts.
The West Virginia Miners (19-17), looking to bounce back from Tuesday night's loss at home, put on a defensive showcase against the Champion City Kings (22-15) on Wednesday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium. After suffering a 12-6 loss, the Miners, lead by right-handed pitcher Michael Syrett, defeated Champion City 1-0.
The West Virginia Miners (19-17), looking to bounce back from Tuesday night's loss at home, put on a defensive showcase against the Champion City Kings (22-15) on Wednesday night at Linda K. Epling Stadium. After suffering a 12-6 loss, the Miners, lead by right-handed pitcher Michael Syrett, defeated Champion City 1-0.
The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.
The Greenbrier Resort announced they will hold their annual Greenbrier classic July 3-9 but getting to this point wasn't easy after the floods destroyed their golf course.