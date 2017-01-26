Truck pulled from Mercer County reservoir

Divers are called in to assist in removing a truck that went into the reservoir near the Key Dam in Mercer County on Wednesday night.

Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a reported accident after a truck goes crashing into the Key Dam Reservoir on Wednesday January 25, 2017. Deputies said it happened after 7 p.m. Steven Setlif reportedly called for help saying he lost control of his truck and told deputies his brakes went out. The told deputies he jumped out of the truck before it went into the water. The dive team from the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department went out and assisted in getting the Chevy Silverado out of the reservoir Thursday morning.

Captain Joe Parks said, "The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. The vehicle is going to be put in a secure enclosure until the insurance adjuster and the sheriff's department can conduct their investigation on cause."

Crews with Evergreen Environmental are working to get oil that may have leaked from the truck, out of the water. No one was injured.

