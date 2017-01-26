West Virginia's Gianato to advise Governors across the U.S.

The man who has advised the mountain state's leaders on homeland security for more than 6 years will now advise Governor's across the nation. Jimmy Gianato has been elected to the Governors Homeland Security Advisors Council, The eight-member team is part of the Center for Best Practices for the National Governors Association. The council allows all 50 states, U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. to share information and ideas on how best to protect the United States.

"Mr. Gianato is respected across the State of West Virginia and the United States as an expert int the field of emergency management," said Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy. "No matter what type of natural disaster, Gianato is one of the first to arrive and the last to leave. It is an honor to have him working for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety."

Gianato has being the director of the WV Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management since 2005. He has been West Virginia's designated homeland security advisor since 2010. Gianato has also served as the governor's authorized representative to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and as the chairman of the State Emergency Response Commission. He is a native of McDowell County, where he has been an active member of Kimball Volunteer Fire Department since 1972.