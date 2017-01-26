Capito continues as counsel to GOP Senate leader McConnell - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia's Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she will continue to be counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the new Congress.
Capito will be one of four counsels to the majority leader from Kentucky and member of the Republican majority's leadership team.
A member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, responsible for spending, Capito will also chair the Financial Services and General Government subcommittee.
She is also on five subcommittees: Commerce, Justice, and Science; Interior and Environment; Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

