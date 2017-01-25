Local organization tackles homelessness in Raleigh County

All throughout the U.S., local organizations took time out on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 to help those without a home.

It's called A Point-In-Time Count, where employees with the Raleigh County Community Action Association and volunteers visit places in the community. One of them being, the Old Beckley newspaper building, an abandoned building on Prince Street in Beckley where homeless people sleep at night.

The goal for Wednesday's event was to gather an official count of the homeless population to secure federal grants. Grants that will be used to house those who are homeless.

Tannille Limer is the housing director for the association. She stressed the importance of tackling homelessness in Beckely and throughout the mountain state.

"Cause homelessness changes all the time it's that constant in and out of the homeless situation living on the streets, couch surfing here, jumping from place to place, so it's actually those individuals at that one point in time we capture our data for the whole nation state local levels to be able to build our programs to better serve our communities" she said.



Jessica Massey is a housing case manager and has been involved with this program for 4 years. She says helping those in need is her passion



"They need to be given an opportunity and to be able to be put in a position to where u can actually help someone and be there for them and give back to be able to give someone a home who doesn't have a home is very rewarding" she said.

She added that her team is also looking to help with similar event in the future. For more information visit www.rccaa.org



