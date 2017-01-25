Raleigh County Board of Education Dismisses Published Reports of Superintendent Pay Raise Negotiations

Cindy Jafary, Raleigh County Board of Education President said on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 there haven't been talks to raise the superintendent's salary.

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price also said negotiations for his next contract are on hold until March, 2017.

"I would never expect or accept a pay raise right now," Price told 59News over the phone on Wednesday.

Price has a taxable travel stipend of $500 per month in his contract, but said he drives his own vehicle. His contract also gave Price a three percent cost of living arrangement, when he signed it three years ago, according to Jafary.

Published reports said after the last January 2017 Raleigh County Board of Education meeting that a salary increase was in the works for Price, which is currently at $142,000.

The reports came in the wake of a $1 million budget shortfall for the 2017-18 academic year, and 94.5 upcoming position cuts, which include teachers. Fred Farris, Independence Middle School teacher, said the situation has changed the climate of the school.

"There's a slight tenseness in the air, a little negativity in the air," Farris said. "Of course, naturally there would be, it's not an upbeat kind of thing to do."

Farris also serves on the local teacher's union, the Raleigh County Education Association. He and his fellow union members said Price or any school administrator receiving a pay increase would be unacceptable.

"If there isn't money to keep people and there's not money to provide an adequate education for the kids, then there doesn't need to be raises at the county level right now," Natalie Coots, Raleigh County Education Association and Independence Middle teacher, said. "That seems highly inappropriate."

Jafary said that she would be willing to take a pay cut to be able to keep more employees at Raleigh County Schools.

Price's current contract expires June 30, 2017. Jafary said that Price is a Kanawha County resident, but it is legal for him to be Raleigh County superintendent under West Virginia law.

