Proposed Rate Increase In Sewer Bill Being Considered In Princeton

City leaders in Princeton want to spread the word to residents about a proposed rate increase with their sewer bill. Randall Dale Bailey, Jr. is the Princeton Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent and the Assistant Manager of the Princeton Sanitary Board. He said the proposed rate increase would keep them ahead of the game.

Bailey said, "What the rate increase is going to do, it's going to allow us to keep pace with current demands for chemicals, for power consumption. With the last upgrade that we did, we upgraded our treatment process so that what comes out of here is a lot better quality. Unfortunately, upgrading to that it does come with increased power consumption and increased cost."

General Manager of the Princeton Sanitary Board Dean Upton said they had a major upgrade to their plant that was finished in 2013. There was a rate increase that passed in 2008 and 2009. He said the rates haven't been adjusted since then. Upton said the cost of chemicals and power is constantly increasing.

Upton said, "The sanitary board has approved some proposed rates which will be taken before city council in the February meeting. Then, we'll have a discussion of those rates with council and if they move forward then they would be discussed again and perhaps adopted in March."

If the rate increase gets approved, the average bill would rise from about $23.43 a month to $27 in May of 2017. It would also rise to $29.72 in April of 2018, and finally rise to $32 in May of 2019. Upton said there will be a public hearing where residents can ask questions about the proposed rate increase probably in March.