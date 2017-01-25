DARE Program Expanding To Middle And High School Students In Tazewell County

A program that educates students on staying drug free is expanding in Tazewell County. The DARE program put on by the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office will now be educating students in middle and high schools. For the past few years, it had only been taught at the elementary school level. DARE stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education.

DARE Officer Cpl. Glen Keen said, "We're expanding on what we taught them in 5th grade. We're still enforcing the same lessons but we're broadening them out. We're going more in depth. Once we finally get into the high school, we still talk about those same lessons then we start explaining the law and how you can get in trouble with that."

The DARE program has been going on for more than 20 years.