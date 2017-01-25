A Local Pharmacy Lawsuit Stirs up Community Controversy

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has recently filed a lawsuit against several pharmacies in West Virginia for over supplying prescriptions..... but tonight that lawsuit is seeing community backlash.

Community members are in shock after Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, filed a lawsuit alleging Crab Orchard Pharmacy over prescribed prescription drugs. "It really disturbed me, the information when I started looking at it, it just didn't add up with the kind of people that they are," said a Raleigh County Community Member, David Chada.

Chada filled his prescriptions at Crab Orchard Pharmacy for years and said Morrisey's lawsuit is something he believes is false. "I figured out it just doesn't match up, I figured I have to find out how much is too much," said Chada.

Chada turned to the internet to do his own research and from there his finding makes him believe maybe Morrisey made a mistake. "I thought there should be something out there if these people are really that bad and this just seems really odd," said Chada.

Chada took it upon himself to write a letter to Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, explaining he doesn't think his accusations against the pharmacy add up. "The WV Board of Pharmacy regularly reviews with respect to dispensing narcotics and if Crab Orchard had been dispensing for years, there would have been some prior documentation of questionable activities," said Chada.

In response Curtis M. Johnson with the Attorney Generals office stated, "our office has a phenomenal track record with regards to its consumer protection filings. We seek to fairly enforce the statute as no one is immune from complying with state law. Our complaint speaks for itself as to the specific allegations. We look forward to the discovery process."

