9-year-old boy dies in house fire in West Virginia

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities in northern West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy has died in a house fire.

According to media outlets, the fire was reported Tuesday night in an attic at a home in the Tyler County community of Middlebourne.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says the boy's body was found by firefighters. The boy's name wasn't immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.