9-year-old boy dies in house fire in West Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

9-year-old boy dies in house fire in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities in northern West Virginia say a 9-year-old boy has died in a house fire.

According to media outlets, the fire was reported Tuesday night in an attic at a home in the Tyler County community of Middlebourne.

The Tyler County Sheriff's Office says the boy's body was found by firefighters. The boy's name wasn't immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.