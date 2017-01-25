Fayette County woman convicted on drug charges

January 25, 2017- Following a 3-day trial, Deborah L. White was found guilty on all counts. She has been convicted of conspiracy to deliver drugs; delivery of methamphetamine, marijuana and oxycodone; and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana and hydrocodone.

The evidence at trial showed that between Sept. 9, 2015 and Sept. 13, 2015, White and a co-defendant conspired to deliver drugs to a confidential informant and delivered the drugs on four separate occasions during that time period. White's home was searched where numerous drugs and evidence of drug dealing were found.

White could face a minimum prison term of 8 to sixty years. Sentencing is scheduled for March 13, 2017 at 9 a.m.