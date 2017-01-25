Virginia Tech College of Engineering names new dean

Administrators at Virginia Tech appointed Julia Ross on Jan. 25, 2017 as dean of the College of Engineering following an international search process.

Ross holds two degrees in chemical engineering, her bachelors from Purdue and doctorate from Rice University. She is currently the dean of engineering and information technology at University of Maryland, Baltimore County. Since joining the UMBC faculty in 1995, Ross has also served in various roles, including chair of chemical, biochemical, and environmental engineering, and supported inter-institutional research initiatives as a special assistant to the provost.

"I'm deeply humbled by the opportunity to lead such a highly ranked, nationally respected engineering college within a university that understands and values the changing landscape of technology and education," said Ross. "It will be my privilege and honor to work with esteemed engineering faculty and students to advance our education and research portfolio."

Ross will begin at Virginia Tech on July 31, 2017.