Actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away

Emmy winning actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80. A spokesman said she passed away in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years.

Mary Tyler Moore captivated audiences well beyond the toss of her hat. Born in Brooklyn in 1936 and raised in Southern California, Moore started acting at 17 and, within a year, was married and pregnant. She was already divorced six years later when she got her first big break- playing Laura Petrie, a wholesome, spunky wife,on The Dick Van Dyke show.



"It was the best fun," said Moore about the experience. "You couldn't wait to get to work in the morning. And you sort of hated to go home in the afternoon."

Moore married TV executive Grant Tinker in 1962 and they formed MTM enterprises. Its first TV series was "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Set in Minneapolis, it was one of the first prime time programs to feature a single working woman. It lasted for seven seasons, nd it was a career maker for the ensemble cast who had their own MTM spin off and who often spent time together even decades later.



"It was fantastic and a lot of it was the tone Mary set," said Valerie Harper, who played Rhoda. "She was just wonderful, she never played boss lady.



In 1980 audiences saw an unfunny side of Moore. She played an icy, grieving mother in the film 'Ordinary People.' She won the Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar, but that same year her only son died from an accidental gunshot.



Moore had her own struggles with alcoholism and diabetes and devoted much of her time to raising awareness.



"I have struggles with my disease and confronted its tyranny every day of my life," said Moore in testimony before Congress.



In 1983 Moore remarried and continued acting in movies, the stage and the small screen, often to critical acclaim. Her career spanned more half a century. But she’ll always be remembered as the girl who turned the world on with her smile.

The cause of death was not revealed.