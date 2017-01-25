What's That Sound? Why Lewisburg Residents are Hearing a Loud Boom from Time to Time

Lewisburg Zoning Officer Chuck Smith is in awe of the 34 acre plot of land that sits just off Fairview Road on one side, and Route 219 on the other. Years ago a developer worked on the land, but never finished the job

"It's been really an eye sore, and it's a dangerous site because he did a lot of blasting and then didn't take the rock out. So, there were some places that the gaps in the rock were 20 or 30 foot deep, " says Smith.

Now, a new developer is working to level out the rocky, uneven land. Doing that requires blasting which is why residents in Lewisburg may hear and feel a loud boom from time to time. "That's just part of doing the blasting. Houses are made to give a little and that's the reason you feel the vibration in the house," Smith adds.

After one piece from the blasting got loose and fell through the roof of a local restaurant, Smith says he has worked with the land owners to develop a safer way to ensure an accident like that does not happen again.

Right now the owners of the lot only have a Blasting and Excavation Permit but, it's 34 acres large and zoned residential in some areas, and commercial in others. Chuck Smith says developing this plot of land could mean big things for Lewisburg adding, "this will be another feeder road which hopefully will relieve some traffic. There will be a road going from Jefferson to Fairview. It will bring a lot of both commercial, I think, and residential development to the city."



While no official time line has been set for the blasting project, Smith says the developer expects to have it finished in 6 to 8 weeks. From there, a discussion will open up of what will be built on the 34 acres.

