Barnwood Builders Help Flood Impacted Family - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Barnwood Builders Help Flood Impacted Family

Following the June floods, a White Sulphur Springs family had some help cleaning up their backyard and building a new garage. Also, it was all caught on camera.

The DIY Network show Barnwood Builders stars Lewisburg native Mark Bowe.  In an episode that aired in January, Bowe and his team assembled a storage shed for a family impacted by the floods. Like most barns on their show, it was assembled using refurbished wood. 

"We're doing what we can to help out. I know it's not what a lot of contractors and a lot of families did but we're trying to do our part and pay it forward," says Bowe. 


Barnwood Builders does a lot of work in our area. The show airs on Sunday nights at 9 o'clock.  You can find it on the DIY Network or online at DIYNetwork.com. 

