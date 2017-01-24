Bluefield and PikeView back in Win Column, Fayetteville reaches 13

The Bluefield Beavers got upended by Shady Spring 54-49 last Thursday, but on Tuesday in Brushfork, the Beavers (10-2) got back in the win column defeating Greenbrier East 73 to 63. Devin Goins got the was the first to score for Bluefield hitting a pair of three pointers, he finished with 12. Mookie Collier lead Bluefield with a game-high 21 points, Cody Fuller added 15.

The PikeView Panthers saw a 5-game winning streak end last Friday when they got tripped up by Wyoming East on the road 69-56. On Tuesday night, the Panthers (8-5) edged out James Monroe (9-5) by a final of 74 to 69. PikeView lead at halftime 29 to 25, then came out quickly in the 3rd quarter, eventually taking a 12-point lead. James Monroe closed the gap in the 4th, but it wasn't enough. Seth Meadows carried the Panthers with 26 points. He is now 1 point away from scoring his 1,000th career point. The Panthers will host Wesley Christian (KY) on Thursday.

The Fayetteville Pirates (13-0) picked up win number 13 on the road tonight, defeating Greater Beckley Christian 70 to 46. Next, Fayetteville will host Midland Trail on Thursday.

Wyoming East fell at home Tuesday Night 50 to 41 to the Princeton Tigers. Dylan Brehm scored 20 for the Warriors, but it wasn't enough to stop Cole Cochran's 16, and Cade Fix's 14. Princeton will now host Westside on Friday, looking to win their 3rd straight.

Capital defeats Woodrow Wilson 85 to 77 despite Isaiah Francis' 31 points for the Flying Eagles.

The Shady Spring Tigers continue their impressive run with a 50 to 42 win over Independence. The Tigers have won four straight, they'll go for number five when they visit the Liberty Raiders on Thursday.

The Oak Hill Red Devils improve to 5-0 in sectional play by defeating Westside 55 to 46.