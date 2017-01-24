No. 18 West Virginia beats No. 2 Kansas 85-69 - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

No. 18 West Virginia beats No. 2 Kansas 85-69

Posted: Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Esa Ahmad broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 27 points to lead No. 18 West Virginia to an 85-69 victory over No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) beat Kansas (18-2, 7-1) for the fourth straight time in Morgantown and snapped the Jayhawks' 18-game winning streak.

Ahmad led West Virginia in scoring over the first two months of the season but entered Tuesday's game with four straight games in single digits. He scored West Virginia's first eight points against Kansas and finished 10 of 17 from the field.

West Virginia blew a double-digit lead after halftime for the third straight game. Svi Mykhailiuk's 3-pointer put the Jayhawks ahead 59-58 midway through the second half. But that was their last lead.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Texans Suit Up for First Padded Practice

    Texans Suit Up for First Padded Practice

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:36 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:36:31 GMT
    Texans strap on pads for the first time this season.Texans strap on pads for the first time this season.

     Last season the Houston Texans defense was known for dominating the trenches and getting after opposing quarterbacks. For the coaching staff, a practice in full pads says a lot about the team and what they can expect this season.

     Last season the Houston Texans defense was known for dominating the trenches and getting after opposing quarterbacks. For the coaching staff, a practice in full pads says a lot about the team and what they can expect this season.

  • Houston Texans Open 2017 Training Camp at The Greenbrier

    Houston Texans Open 2017 Training Camp at The Greenbrier

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-07-26 21:59:12 GMT
    Houston Texans open Training Camp at the Greenbrier Sports Performance CenterHouston Texans open Training Camp at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Center

     It's the first time many of these players have even seen the state of West Virginia and it's obviously a much different venue than their usual location in Houston. Head Coach Bill O'Brien says that he hopes the destination camp will bring his players together and they'll have an opportunity to grow as a team.

     It's the first time many of these players have even seen the state of West Virginia and it's obviously a much different venue than their usual location in Houston. Head Coach Bill O'Brien says that he hopes the destination camp will bring his players together and they'll have an opportunity to grow as a team.

  • Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Concord Announces 2017-18 Men's Basketball Schedule

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-07-19 20:15:34 GMT

    The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.

    The Concord University Men's Basketball team will open the 2017-18 season at the CIAA-MEC Challenge in Winston-Salem, North Carolina with matchups against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State November 10 and 11. The Mountain Lions home opener is scheduled for November 15 versus Mercer County rival Bluefield State.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.