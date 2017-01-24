The Greenbrier County Commission has appointed a new Sheriff to replace Jan Cahill. Bruce Sloan was selected as the new Sheriff of Greenbrier County.

Sloan has been the chief deputy for the last 4 years serving under former Greenbrier County Sheriff, Jan Cahill

Sloan believes the transition from Chief Deputy to Sheriff will be an easy one because of his close relationship with the former Greenbrier County Sheriff.

"Greenbrier County is fortunate to have a good sheriff's department with some really good people," Sloan said. "We've accomplished a lot in the way of criminal investigations and drug arrests. I felt like it was a good opportunity to continue what we've been doing for the last four years"

Appointing Sloan as the new Sheriff of Greenbrier County was a unanimous vote.

Greenbrier County Commission President, Woody Hanna said, "Mr. Sloan has been the chief deputy which is in charge of law enforcement and with him being selected sheriff it'll be a seamless transition."

Former Sheriff Cahill is now the colonel and superintendent of the West Virginia State Police.



