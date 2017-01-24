Suspect arrested after shots fired at police cruise

HERNDON, Va. (AP) - A Herndon man has been charged with attempted capital murder after authorities say he fired shots at a police officer.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said Tuesday at a press conference that 21-year-old Brian Landaverde was arrested after tips from the community led them to him.

Police had sought the public's help to investigate Sunday's shooting. Police say an officer tried to make a traffic stop in Great Falls, but the driver sped away and made a U-turn to come back at the police cruiser. Someone inside the car then fired shots at the cruiser. The officer was not hit.

Roessler said two juveniles were also in the car with Landaverde, who was jailed on unrelated charges when he was formally arrested Tuesday on the attempted capital murder charge.

