McDowell County man arrested on sexual assault charges

West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment arrested a McDowell County man on Jan.24, 2017, who has been accused on sexual assault charges.

Anthony Harris of Northfork is facing 40 felony charges including; Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian. According to police, the charges stem from 1985-1986 while Harris was a teacher at Bartley Elementary School and from 2006-2008 while he was a teacher at Mount View Middle School. The victims age ranged from 12 to 15 years old. Evidence discovered during the course of the investigation leads Trooper Brooks to believe there are additional victims.

If anyone has any information regarding that could help the police please contact Trooper Brooks at West Virginia State Police Detachment (304) 436-2101.