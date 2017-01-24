2 Tazewell County Rescue Squads Merging

2 rescue squads in Tazewell County are merging together all in an effort to stay afloat. 59News spoke with the Director of Fire and Rescue in Tazewell County and employees. Joseph Coley is an Advanced EMT at the Bluefield Virginia Rescue Squad. He said he also works at Rescue 945 in Abbs Valley and for the town of Tazewell. He's been in the business for 19 years and said he needs to work 3 jobs to stay afloat.

Coley said, "Anybody that's in EMS understands that to come by a good paying EMS job especially with benefits, retirement, etc is hard to come by."

Director of Fire and EMS for Tazewell County Barry Brooks said a positive change including benefits and better wages for employees is coming. This comes after the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted on the January 12, 2017 to move forward with merging the Bluefield Virginia Rescue Squad and Rescue 945 in Abbs Valley.

The 2 will share resources. Brooks said it will be beneficial to area residents.

Brooks said, "It's going to be a positive thing for the employees that work for the EMS agencies as well. We're able to actually provide a little better wage with benefits to them which they deserve. They're highly trained people. They're very dedicated people."

Coley said, "The benefits package everybody needs health insurance now days. Everybody needs retirement. We can't really afford to take a day off without it."

Both rescue squads will still be in the same place. We are told they will soon just have a new name and be a part of Tazewell County Government. Brooks said he hopes to add 2 non-emergency units that would be able to do transports for local hospitals like taking a dialysis patient to their appointment for example.

Brooks said everything is in the preliminary stages right now. He said they will have to get with the state office of EMS and make a certificate of need for the merger. That could take up to 60 days. Brooks said they plan to add part time jobs.