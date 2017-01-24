Genealogy website sparks privacy concerns

It's a website you probably don't know about but chances are it knows about you. On Familytreenow.com, simply type in your first and last name and In a matter of seconds you'll find personal information that can lead unwanted guests right to your door step.



When Savannah Keeney typed in her mother's name she said it brought up information she didn't know was out there.



"It had her maiden name and then when she was married to my dad and then she divorced him and was married to another guy he was actually from Florida it it had his name, his family members name," she said.



Patrick Bennette was left stunned after logging on and finding out that the website included his current and former addresses along with information on property he used to own.



"It concerns me because there is enough information that someone can possibly fill out a credit application by having enough information," he said



Stephany Coffman-Wolph Ph.D is a computer science professor and teaches Computer Security at WVU Institute of technology. She advises residents to do the following to help keep your information safe.



"You can contact the phone company and tell them not to list your numbers and your addresses, you can contact those websites and ask them not to display it you can delete stored account and that you are no longer using and that way your information doesn't propagate throughout the internet as much," she said.



In this particular case residents can visit familytreenow.com/optout and complete a four step process to remove unwanted information.