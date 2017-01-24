U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito applauds President Trump's executive action

Today, Jan. 24, 2017, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) applauds President Trump’s executive action to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

“President Trump’s commitment to affordable, reliable energy and jobs is a refreshing change,” said Senator Capito. “I have long said that we must invest in the critical infrastructure needed to fuel our economy, protect energy security and get Americans back to work. Today’s action is an encouraging sign that the Trump Administration is prioritizing energy jobs.”

One of Senator Capito’s first actions in Senate was co-sponsoring the Keystone XL Pipeline Approval Act, which passed both chambers of Congress on a bipartisan vote. She has been a strong proponent of the Keystone XL pipeline's construction.