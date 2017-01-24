UPDATE: Controversy Heats up Over the Fire Fee in Summers County

January 27, 2017- The Summers County Commission has temporarily suspended the Summers County Fire Fee Ordinance until a later date.

The Commission will be working with the Summers County Fire Board and the Summers County Fire Association to conduct workshops to review and amend the Ordinance.

There will be a special meeting called by the Commission allowing the public to comment on the proposed amendments.

The Summers County Commissioners held a meeting regarding a fire fee they want to charge property owners. After receiving the bill, many residents were in upset. "I feel that's it's very unfair," said a Summers County Property Owner, James Frame.

James Frame was one of many Summers County property owners who voiced his opinion about the new fire fee. "I think it was a very unprofessional letter that hasn't been thought through," said Frame.

Frame said he got a letter in the mail stating he must pay $25 before February 15th, or else he would be paying late fees and potentially subjected to civil court proceedings. Residents said this was a very abrupt and frustrating.

At one point during the meeting the Summers County Sheriff has to step in to stop an argument. Heated and upset, residents went on to explain how this ordinance isn't fair. "I don't think they ought to be charging people for the land they don't have a house or anything on," said a Forest Hill Resident, Harold Holland.

Holland was not alone, Summers County County Commissioners admitted there were mistakes made and they understand where the residents are coming from. "There were clerical errors in the billing and it was billed incorrect," said the President of the Summers County Commission, Bill Lightner.

The Summers County Commissioners have put the fee on hold until July 15th as they work on fixing the errors. "We are going to go take this under advisement and meet with the fire board to try to restructure the prices," said Lightner.

Commissioners are trying to lower fees on vacant land to $10 and some vacant land owners may not pay anything.

Fire fighters weighed in explaining how vital this fee would be for them. "We're not getting an increase on our state funding, if the cost of a departments goes up it's going to force departments to close," said the Assistant Fire Chief for Jumping Branch, Michael Wright.

The Summers County Commissioners said they would reimburse anyone who already paid their fees if the ordinance changes.