2 Bluefield WV Officers Awarded For Saving Family From House Fire

2 officers were awarded and recognized at the Bluefield City Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday January 24, 2017 for their heroic efforts earlier this month.

Bluefield West Virginia Police Officers Justin Lucas and Kevin Ross received the Meritorious Award for going into a burning home on January 6, 2017 and saving 2 adults and 2 children who were on the top floor of the burning home. Thankfully no one was injured. It happened on Union Street in Bluefield.

Patrolman Kevin Ross said, "Remember the last call coming across there was 2 kids trapped inside. As a father that kind of kicked in, that instinct kicked in. Met up with Officer Lucas, he looked at me and said let's go get them. That's what we did."

Patrolman Justin Lucas said, "It's human nature. I think anybody in that situation would of done the same thing just so happened that we were the ones to get there. We were the ones to do it."

Investigators said a kitchen grease fire is what sparked the flames. Police Chief Dennis said they went above and beyond their call of duty.