Suspect arrested in Wyoming County weekend break-in

Guns and an ATV stolen from a home in Herndon, WV on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 lead to an arrest just a few days later. Virgil Shrewsbury, III, 38, of Herndon was arrested by Wyoming County deputies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at around 1 p.m. He is charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and being a convict in possession of a firearm.

Shrewsbury is believed to have stolen guns and a 4-wheeler from a home in Herndon. When deputies made the arrest in the case they were able to recover the stolen guns, but the ATV is still missing. Shrewsbury is a previously convicted felon and is also wanted in Arizona.

He was arraigned in Wyoming County and taken to the Southern Regional Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.