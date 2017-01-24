Suspect arrested in Wyoming County weekend break-in - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Suspect arrested in Wyoming County weekend break-in

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Guns and an ATV stolen from a home in Herndon, WV on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 lead to an arrest just a few days later.  Virgil Shrewsbury, III, 38, of Herndon was arrested by Wyoming County deputies on Tuesday, Jan. 24  at around 1 p.m.  He is charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and being a convict in possession of a firearm.

Shrewsbury is believed to have stolen guns and a 4-wheeler from a home in Herndon.  When deputies made the arrest in the case they were able to recover the stolen guns, but the ATV is still missing.  Shrewsbury is a previously convicted felon and is also wanted in Arizona.

He was arraigned in Wyoming County and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.  He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

