Raleigh County Sheriff to Increase Deputy Patrol

Scott Van Meter was sworn in as Raleigh County Sheriff in December, 2016, eager to make the entire county a safer place to live.

Crab Orchard residents like Michael Acord said for that to happen, there must be a larger deputy presence.

"Windows get busted, car windows get broken in, CD players get stolen from cars, along with purses," Acord said. "You know, stuff like that, and everything will just happen at once."

So Van Meter has come up with a plan to address these issues.

He said several of his deputies are being asked to work overtime to patrol parts of the county that are in need of more coverage. Van Meter is calling this effort Crime Prevention Patrols, which will happen weekly.

"We're going to have four man patrol hitting some of these hot spots, criminal activity where burglary and drugs are, and get some additional patrols in those areas," Van Meter said.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Department will also become involved with Internet Crimes Against Children and a wide range of the law enforcement network, the West Virginia Intelligence Exchange.

That network will help track down suspects with the help of more than 3,000 other officers around the Mountain State.

"Someone comes down from say, Morgantown, and we don't know the individual and he's in there and he's a suspect of certain areas," Van Meter said. "We can get his information and his name, and submit it to WVIX. Then if someone in Morgantown or another area of the state have already submitted his name, they put us together."

Van Meter said he is also hiring two new deputies and adding two dogs to the K-9 Division.

