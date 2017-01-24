Flooding Causing Headaches

Rain can reek havoc on everyday situations, especially when there's been weeks of rain straight. Paint Creek is running high, but is no longer covering roads and bridges. Within a matter of minutes, the creek overran bridges covering critical access points to Willis Branch Loop. Shelley Meredith, lives here... And she struggled to get home yesterday because of the flooding. She said " And um where I live, there's two small bridges that can get back into where my house is, and with that, it was over. There's a low spot on the first bridge, and it has a big flood right there. So the second bridge I could get over."

Some of the highest spots near Paint Creek, in Pax, are the train tracks. Since we've had so many days of rain, the ground is extremely saturated. Maura Casey, NWS Charleston Meteorologist, told us "The ground already has as much water as that it can take, so there's no other place for the water to go but down the hill. So what you get is what we call runoff, and that runoff is essentially the water moving into preferred corridors, your creek beds, your streams, any of your valleys. That's where the water is going to go.."

Shelley worries about her neighbors, especially when the creek is high. She added "Yes because there are elders elderly people in my neighborhood and for them, for an ambulance or a firetruck to get in and out, it would be impossible." Always, when water covers a roadway, you are supposed to turn around and not drive through it. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car, and 24 inches will carry away every car.

