National Stalking Awareness Month

January is National Stalking Awareness Month. According to the Stalking Resource Center, 7.5 million people are stalked each year in the U-S. They also say that about half of all stalking victims said they were stalked before the age of 25. Being in the age of technology, many think stalkers focus their efforts online. Twanna Warner, Women's Resource Center Victim Advocate, told us "Even a lot of people now, they still use old school. Like sometimes leaving roses on the car, sending flowers to your job, your office, even your home. I mean we still have people doing that nowadays too, so it's not always use the media." The Women's Resource Center offers stalking kits, if you feel like you're being stalked. 

