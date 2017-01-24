Paramedics Wanted

New River Community and Technical College is offering classes to people wanting to work in the medical field. They are offering paramedic classes at all campuses. The school says it can take someone off the street and make them a EMT within a semester. They cover all the material from first aid to dealing with cardiac events. Paula Johnston, Program Coordinator EMS Education,told us "Emergency services is one of those fields where there's not a whole lot of personnel out there to fill the needs. So we need to be able to support our communities and that means that we have to have the people that are interested in being those responders to go out and respond in a time of need or crisis." Johnston says they have a 100 percent placement rate once the students have completed the course.