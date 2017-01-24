Governor Justice taps two local educators to state Board of Education and School Building Authority

Today, Jan. 24, 2017, Governor Jim Justice appointed Frank L. "Bucky" Blackwell as executive director of West Virginia School Building Authority. Justice also named Miller Hall as one of the state's Board of Education new members.

The new SBA executive director, Blackwell, has been a Wyoming County educator for 47 years. He grew up in Mullens, WV and is excited to continue working for his home state.

"I am deeply honored to continue serving our great state, and grateful to have the opportunity to help Governor Justice fix West Virginia's schools," said Bucky Blackwell. "As superintendent, I worked with the School Building Authority many times to acquire funding for renovations in existing schools and the construction of new schools in Wyoming County, and I know how the SBA can truly help a school district. In these difficult budget times, it is critical that we make every dollar count when upgrading our schools."

Hall is originally from Beckley and has served the Raleigh County school system for more than 40 years. Hall is one of the three state board appointees who issued a joint statement.

"It's truly an honor to serve the people of West Virginia and help Governor Justice transform our public schools. Our experience from the front lines of West Virginia's classrooms will help the Governor make our schools nationally competitive. We want to return local control to our school districts, give our teachers and schools the freedom to properly educate our kids, stop over-testing students, and eliminate the complex bureaucracy holding back our schools."

Hall, along with Barbara Whitecotton and Chuck Hatfield, will be sworn in at the next board meeting in February.