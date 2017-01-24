UPDATE: Arrest made in McDowell County murder investigation

10:30 a.m. Jan. 25, 2017 UPDATE:

One man is in custody after a fatal shooting in the Havaco area of McDowell County. Kenneth Joseph Brown, Jr., 33, is charges with first degree murder, wanton endangerment, and being a felony in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened at around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday. When deputies arrived they found Brian Lewis, 38, had been shot. Investigators said he later died of his injuries at Welch Community Hospital.

Deputies were assisted in the investigation by troopers with the Welch detachment of the West Virginia State Police. Brown was arraigned in front of Magistrate Daniel Mitchell. He is being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies in McDowell County are asking for help from the community to help solve a shooting investigation. According to investigators, there was a shooting that happened in the Havaco area at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Detail on the crimes are still very limited. Deputies and troopers are keeping a look out for a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that could be silver or brown in color. At this time there is no word on how the vehicle is connected to the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 304-436-8526. Watch here and on the air for more details as they become available..