Suspect wanted in Tazewell County for making meth

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
An effort to crack down on the manufacture of methamphetamine lead to a manhunt in Richlands, VA.  Officers with the Richlands Police Department are asking for help from the community to track down 47-year-old David Lee Cruey.  He is wanted on charges of making meth and conspiracy.

Cruey is a white man with black hair and blue eyes.  He stand 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 130-pounds.  Anyone with information on Cruey's location is asked to contact the Paul Little at the Richlands Police Department.  He can be reached at 276-964-9134.  

