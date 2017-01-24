Suspect wanted in Tazewell County for making meth

An effort to crack down on the manufacture of methamphetamine lead to a manhunt in Richlands, VA. Officers with the Richlands Police Department are asking for help from the community to track down 47-year-old David Lee Cruey. He is wanted on charges of making meth and conspiracy.

Cruey is a white man with black hair and blue eyes. He stand 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 130-pounds. Anyone with information on Cruey's location is asked to contact the Paul Little at the Richlands Police Department. He can be reached at 276-964-9134.