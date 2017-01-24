Virginia House gives 'Tebow bill' preliminary approval

The Virginia House of Delegates gave tentative approval Monday to a bill that would allow home-schooled students to participate in high school sports.

HB 1578, widely known as the "Tebow Bill" after former University of Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, would give home-schoolers the ability to participate in high school sports and other interscholastic activities. The bill is on the House calendar for final approval Tuesday.

Virginia High School League rules currently prohibit home-schoolers from participating in high school sports after eighth grade.

Under the proposal, local school boards would get to decide whether to allow home-schoolers to participate in their school's athletic programs. School districts would not be required to do so.

The issue rose to national prominence in 2007 when ESPN's "Outside the Lines" featured Tebow and several other home-schooled students across the country seeking access to high school athletics.

Thanks to legislation passed in his home state in 1996, Tebow was allowed to play football at Jacksonville's Trinity Christian Academy and, later, at nearby Allen D. Nease High School, where he was eventually named a high school All-American.

Since then, Tebow and former NFL defensive end Jason Taylor, who also played high school football while being home-schooled in Pennsylvania, have campaigned across the country to advocate for laws to allowing home-schoolers to play for their local high schools.