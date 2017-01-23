National Park Service Selects New Local Superintendent

The National Park Service has hired a new superintendent for the New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area.

Lizzie Watts, 25-year NPS veteran, took over the position. She was most recently the superintendent of Andrew Johnson National Historic Site and National Cemetery in Tennessee.

Watts is making a return to the Mountain State. She used to be the park ranger supervisor and chief of education at the New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area in the 1990's.

"She's been able to move around the country, like many of us do, and work in lots of different kinds of parks and positions," Julena Campbell, NPS public affairs officer, said. "So I think that makes her pretty well rounded and also that familiarity. So we're definitely excited to have her back."

Watts has served in five regions of the NPS throughout the country.

Campbell said Watts will move into the superintendent's office at the National Park Service headquarters in Glen Jean next week.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.