Guys listen up. Are you wanting to check off things on your honey do list? Carpentry is becoming more popular as a way for people to save money when they want to fix up their house. New River Community and Technical College will have a class for advanced carpentry. The class will focus on siding, windows, and roofing in addition to cabinets and flooring. Joe Hazelwood, Interim Dean New River Community and Technical College, told us " and we've had a lot of interest of people from the community of wanting a more advanced class. We did offer a class for us, students that were actually doing a lot of work with the rebuilding of Greenbrier County that was uh affected by the flood in uh June of 2016." The Advanced carpentry class begins February 7th and you can still sign up for it.