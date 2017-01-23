More kids in our area are looking for adults to look up to. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia is helping local kids across the Mountain State. When kids have someone to admire, they are less likely to participate in illegal behavior. National Mentoring Month recognizes those that have donated their time to helping others. Laura Lucas, Program Coordinator Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Virginia, told us " That she has someone who she can tell her problems to, but also her accomplishments. That I'm going to celebrate with her. And that a lot of people that's one thing they don't have. It's not just that they have issues, that they have no one to celebrate with them." Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia in Beckely still need more mentors for their long wait list of children.