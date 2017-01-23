UPDATE: Beckley Police investigate shooting

The Beckley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred after 7 p.m on Jan. 22, 2017 on South Kanawha Street that sent one man to the hospital.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

Beckley Police continue to investigate. They are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video footage from the area.

If you have any information regarding the incident contact the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1708 or CrimeStoppers at (304) 255-STOP.