1 person dead in Huntington vacant house fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Firefighters found one person dead while responding to a blaze at a vacant Huntington house.

Huntington Interim Fire Chief Jan Rader tells local media that a passer-by noticed the flames shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire shooting from the second floor of the two-story house.

When firefighters took hoses inside the house and up the stairs, Rader says they found one person dead at the top of the steps. There was no indication that anyone else was in the house.

Rader says the house had been unoccupied for at least five years. Investigators found drug paraphernalia inside the house.

The name of the victim hasn't been released.

The state fire marshal and Huntington police are continuing to investigate the incident.

