The West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness along with Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc. will conduct a Point-In-Time Count in Raleigh County starting Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m until Thursday, Jan 26 at 3:59 p.m.

The purpose of the street count is to identify the number of homeless individuals and families in Raleigh County. Volunteers and local service agency staff will collect information on the county's homeless population.

The results from the count measures the needs of those experiencing homelessness while also providing agencies with important information to find funding to further develop services for the homeless.

If you would like to volunteer or for more information about the Point-In-Time County contact Tennille Limér at (304) 860-1921 ext. 106.