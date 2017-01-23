Advanced Building Skills Class at New River Community and Technical College

New River is offering a six week advance building skills class beginning on Feb. 7, 2017. The class will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m at the Advanced Technology Center in Ghent, WV.

The course will cover carpentry, roofing (including metal roof installation), installing sliding, setting doors and windows as well as some plumbing. The total cost for the class is $285, which includes a supply fee of $35.

All interested need to pre-register by Feb. 3, 2017. For registration information, contact Gloria Kincaid (304) 793-6101; gkincaid@newriver.edu or Katie Kimbrell (304) 929-5009; kkimbrell@newriver.edu.