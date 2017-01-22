66-Year-Old Man Inmate Killed in Mount Olive Complex - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Inmate Killed at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: The Mount Olive Correctional Complex lifted its lockdown this morning, Jan. 24, 2017, after an inmate was killed Sunday evening. The complex is now resuming normal operations. 

An inmate at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County was killed Sunday evening after an apparent assault by one or more fellow inmates.

Lawrence Messina with the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said Eugene Robert Anderson, 66, was fatally injured around 6 p.m. Sunday in an outdoor recreation area.

Anderson was serving sentences imposed in both Kanawha and Wood counties for multiple sexual offenses involving minors. His minimum discharge date was in 2148.

The facility was immediately placed on lockdown.

A makeshift weapon has been recovered.

No one has been charged in the incident. West Virginia State Police are investigating.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.