UPDATE: Inmate Killed at Mount Olive Correctional Complex

UPDATE: The Mount Olive Correctional Complex lifted its lockdown this morning, Jan. 24, 2017, after an inmate was killed Sunday evening. The complex is now resuming normal operations.

An inmate at Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County was killed Sunday evening after an apparent assault by one or more fellow inmates.

Lawrence Messina with the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said Eugene Robert Anderson, 66, was fatally injured around 6 p.m. Sunday in an outdoor recreation area.

Anderson was serving sentences imposed in both Kanawha and Wood counties for multiple sexual offenses involving minors. His minimum discharge date was in 2148.

The facility was immediately placed on lockdown.

A makeshift weapon has been recovered.

No one has been charged in the incident. West Virginia State Police are investigating.